Vintage event takes on Land Rover theme

THIS year’s annual vintage gathering organised by the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd has a special Land Rover theme.

All roads lead to The Sheddings, outside Broughshane, on Saturday July 6 for the action packed family day which starts at 10.30am.

On display will be tractors of any age, cars and vintage machinery plus a pet show, music and plenty to keep the kid’s occupied.

The organisers are particularly keen for Series I, II and III Land Rovers to come to the event as well as any Defenders.

For further information please contact John Crothers on 07802 537124 or Samuel Millar on 07850 795577.