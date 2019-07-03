May 'too busy' to attend Open

By Peter Winter

The Prime Minister has told MP Gregory Campbell she and the two men vying to succeed her will probably be too busy to attend the Open at Portrush in two week's time.

Mr Campbell extended the invitation to Teresa May, and Tory leadership candidates Boris Johnston and Jeremy Hunt at Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday.

Responding to the offer, Mrs May congratulated Royal Portrush on hosting the Open and said she would certainly be watching.

But, she added: “I suspect that I, and the two contenders for the Conservative party leadership, may be rather busy in two weeks’ time.”

