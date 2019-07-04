Maud celebrates 110th birthday

Rachel McNabb

Reporter:

Rachel McNabb

SUPERCENTENARIAN Maud Nicholl from Ballymena is believed to be the oldest person in Ireland after turning 110 last week.

Maud celebrated making history in style on Wednesday July 3 with family and friends at a tea party in Glenkeen Nursing Home, Randalstown.

Among those who helped Maud celebrate her birthday included Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllrs Maureen Morrow and Beth Adger as well as Minister of Wellington Presbyterian Church, Rev Alistair Bates.

Looking through her large collection of birthday cards Maud clearly enjoyed the day with her special guests, family, friends and staff of the nursing home.

