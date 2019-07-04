Stormont's last gasp breathes £17m new life into Portrush

A £17m cheque that has allowed Portrush to appear better than it has done in decades was effectively signed at the last meeting of the Executive before Stomont's institutions collapsed.

With the transformation now complete, senior officials have revealed the project may not have been carried out to the same extent without ministers in place to approve it.

The revelation came as TV camera crews descended on the town for the official unveiling of the project's results.

The media call was put out by the Department for Communities which funded the £17m scheme.

And it was Permanent Secretary Tracy Meharg who suggested how important it was to have the green light before the politicians stepped off stage

“It wasn't as if we didn't have the policy remit and the tools to do this already, so I think we could have done some of it.

“But I think it would have been challenging to have designated such a comprehensive piece of work without political agreement.

“It's impossible to say exactly what we would or wouldn't have done, but certainly the effective agreement, I think was absolutely essential.”

Ms Meharg later said she was delighted by the results.

“It is important that Portrush is looking its very best as the eyes of the world focus on the town.

“Over 215,000 spectators will attend the event and an anticipated TV audience of over 600 million will watch the world’s best golfers take part in what is the biggest sporting event ever to be held in Northern Ireland.

“The Department’s investment has really made a difference to the whole feel and appearance of the town.

“All of these improvements have led to a brighter, more vibrant, better connected, safer Portrush that will serve the many visitors and residents who use the town for years to come.”

Also present last Tuesday were representatives form Translink whose new station ate up a sizeable chunk of the cash, along with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council who have also played a major role in the revamp.

Chris Conway, Chief Executive of Translink, said: “This is an exciting time for Portrush; this newly redeveloped train station with its modern contemporary feel will help to rejuvenate the area and be an important gateway to the North Coast.”

Across Portrush town centre, high-quality granite materials have been used to restore pavements and public spaces. New lighting columns and street furniture have also been installed, along with granite plaques mapping out a Heritage Trail that has been developed by the Portrush Heritage Group.

In addition to the public realm scheme, a £500k revitalise scheme was rolled out to 118 business premises in the town. Those participating enjoyed funding of up to £5,000 to make improvements to their premises, with new signage, shop-fronts and painting.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This regeneration work will allow the resort to reach its full potential as we prepare to welcome The 148th Open and beyond.

“We are grateful to the local community and businesses for their co-operation throughout the process and collectively we look forward to capitalising on the legacy of this programme for years to come.”

Other work still ongoing includes an Urban Development Grant (UDG) scheme which helps developers bring derelict and vacant properties back into economic use.

UDG has been identified as being crucial to the town’s long-term regeneration and will continue after The Open.

Among the sites to benefit is the former Northern Bank building in Main Street where work is underway to convert he premises into a wine bar and apartments

Another property is at Dunluce Avenue. Construction of three commercial units and 13 apartments brought in a £2m private sector investment which create an estimated 15 full-time and 14 part-time jobs.

Tracy Meharg said that while the immediate focus is on preparations for the Open, there is more to come.

“The Portrush Regeneration Programme is also about putting Portrush in a position to be able to maximise the economic benefits that the legacy of event will present.

“The Urban Development Grant scheme is a great example of that by offering grant-funding to bring derelict and under-used properties back into economic use, creating jobs, growing the economy and encouraging private sector investment.”

In closing, Tracy Meharg said: “What has been achieved is incredible. This was a very ambitious programme.

“I am delighted with what has been delivered and I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work to ensure the major elements of the Programme were completed on time and before The 148th Open.”