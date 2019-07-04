Man stabbed in Harpurs Hill

AN investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in the Harpurs Hill area of Coleraine last night (Wednesday, July 3).

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "We received a report just before 11:30pm that a man, aged in his forties, had been stabbed during an incident involving another male in the area of Blackthorn Court Coleraine. The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment where he remains this morning.

"A 30-year old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what occurred, or who has any information which could assist our investigation, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 2376 03/07/19. I am also appealing for anyone who was in the area and who has dash cam footage to contact me.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.