McKillop condemns Cushendall attack

SDLP Glens Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has condemned an attack on homes in the Mill Street area of Cushendall overnight.

Cllr McKillop is from the area and said that people were totally opposed to this.

She said: “I was shocked by reports of an attack on homes in Cushandall last night and immediately contacted the police into the early hours of the morning to establish what had happened.

“People here are totally opposed to this. We don’t want this kind of violence in our area. Those responsible need to get off our backs and should be brought to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around 11pm last night to come forward and help police with their investigations.”