McKillop condemns Cushendall attack

McKillop condemns Cushendall attack
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

SDLP Glens Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has condemned an attack on homes in the Mill Street area of Cushendall overnight.

Cllr McKillop is from the area and said that people were totally opposed to this.

She said: “I was shocked by reports of an attack on homes in Cushandall last night and immediately contacted the police into the early hours of the morning to establish what had happened.

“People here are totally opposed to this. We don’t want this kind of violence in our area. Those responsible need to get off our backs and should be brought to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around 11pm last night to come forward and help police with their investigations.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130