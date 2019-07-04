McMullan condemns Cushendall incident

Sinn Féin's Cllr Oliver McMullan has said he "totally condemns" the incident which took place last night in the Mill Street area Cushendall.

Speaking to The Chronicle this morning, Cllr McMullan said the device had been viable and that he would be expecting the PSNI to make a full statement at some point today.

He said: "I totally condemn those behind this incident, Cushendall is a quiet peaceful place and we don't need or want this type of thing.

"I'd be confident this is a one off and we're thankful nobody was hurt. I would expect police to make a public statement at some point today to help allay fears. Although I have been speaking to people in the community and tried to assure them that this was a one-off incident that shouldn't be repeated. We simply don't want this type of thing in Cushendall."