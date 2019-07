TWO men have been sentenced to nine months in prison for burglary following an incident at Max Sports Casino, Newry.

Appearing before Newry Crown Court were Valentin Avram, 31, and Mihai Silidor Stan, 33, both with an address at Spire View, Dublin.

They were both charged with theft, namely £6,035, and possessing criminal property.

For the full story read Tuesday's (July 9) Newry Democrat.