Police investigate aggravated burglary at Warden Square

Shauna Loughran

Reporter:

Shauna Loughran

TWO males aged 20 and 17 years old have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises in the Warden Square area of Ballymena this morning (Friday, July 5).

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 2.45am, it was reported that entry was gained into the communal area of the property in the area.

“Damage was caused to the communal door, as well as a number of windows smashed during the incident.

“The males then attempted to gain entry to a flat in the property, but were unsuccessful.

“The males were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 149 5/7/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130