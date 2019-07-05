Police probe sex assault bid in town

Detectives are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault at the Springwell Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of this morning (Friday 5th July).

Detective Sergeant Olphert said: “At around 12:30am, it was reported that a male approached a female close to the entrance to a multi-storey car park in the area.

“ It was reported the male assaulted the female, but the woman managed to escape from the assailant.

“The male then made off towards the Thomas Street area following the incident. The woman was left badly shaken but not injured.

“He is described as being 5”8 in height, medium build and with dirty fair hair.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a man running towards Thomas Street at this time to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 510 5/7/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”