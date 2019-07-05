Royal delivery for Diamond Anniversary!

A GLARRYFORD couple recently received a special delivery from Her Majesty the Queen to congratulate them on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

In a twist to the tale, the card was hand delivered by their local postman who also happens to be their son Ivan!

Margaret and Alexander Scott celebrated 60 long happy years of marriage last week.

Thyey are well used to Ivan's daily delivery but were delighted to see a card from Her Royal Highness amidst the usual brown envelopes.

Margaret told the Guardian: "We have our own postman with our son Ivan and he hand delivered a lovely card from Queen Elizabeth last week.

"The crad is signed by the Queen herself and we have it up on the mantle in pride of place.

"I think it's a great gesture and it's a lovely thing to have."

When asked the secret to a successful marriage, Margaret laughed and said: "We got married in Killymurris Presbyterian Church and it just seem to have worked!

"We enjoyed celebrating the occasion surrounded by family at Millside Restaurant and to have received a card from the Queen is just the icing on the cake!"