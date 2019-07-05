Open golf signage apostrophe catastrophe on Ballymoney bypass?

Open golf signage apostrophe catastrophe on Ballymoney bypass?

Temporary Open Golf AA sign on Ballymoney bypass.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

IT HAS been claimed that an apostrophe catastrophe has just appeared on Ballymoney bypass in the form of newly erected temporary AA signage that will guide people safely to the hugely anticipated Open golf championships.

The apostrophe police were quickly on the ball scrutinizing the sign which reads: The Open Turn off Sat Nav's & Follow Signs.

'Sat Nav's' has become the object of contention, with some claiming that the – 's – is an abbreviation, others have said that it's just plain wrong.

That it should correctly and simply read Sat Nav or perhaps Sat Navs.

We have contacted the AA and await their response.

Meantime any grammar gurus with truth or wisdom to impart on this vexed issue, please do so!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130