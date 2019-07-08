Local bands and lodges remember Battle of the Somme

Members of local bands and lodges gathered last week to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of the Somme.

Troops from Britain and France were involved in a battle against German forces. The fighting lasted a total of 140 days between July 1 and November 18 1916. More than three million men fought in the battle and one million men were wounded or killed, making it one of the bloodiest battles in human history. The Battle of the Somme was fought in the traditional style of World War I battles on the Western Front.

Each year, these brave men are remembered, here is a sample of some of the pictures taken last week. We will have more from the last week's Somme parade in tomorrow's paper.