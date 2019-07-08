Local bands and lodges remember Battle of the Somme

by Staff Reporter

Reporter:

by Staff Reporter

Members of local bands and lodges gathered last week to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of the Somme. 

Troops from Britain and France were involved in a battle against German forces. The fighting lasted a total of 140 days between July 1 and November 18 1916. More than three million men fought in the battle and one million men were wounded or killed, making it one of the bloodiest battles in human history. The Battle of the Somme was fought in the traditional style of World War I battles on the Western Front. 

Each year, these brave men are remembered, here is a sample of some of the pictures taken last week. We will have more from the last week's Somme parade in tomorrow's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130