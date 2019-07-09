Henry Brothers donates £17,000 to charity through Rainey project

‘ALTOGETHER Stronger’ is certainly the case at Henry Brothers when it comes to raising funds for the Abaana charity as we donated an astounding total of £17,000 at The Rainey Endowed School this morning.

Ian Henry, Director for Corporate Social Responsibility and Deborah Madden, Environment & Quality Advisor at Henry Brothers presented the £17,000 cheque to Neil McClements, Vice Principal and members of The Rainey Endowed team of students and teachers who are travelling to Uganda this weekend.

Ian said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to help The Rainey Endowed School in their charitable efforts as the team travels to Uganda with Abaana Ministries this weekend. We are very pleased that our whole workforce, right across Henry Brothers, got involved in this charity work over recent months and we really appreciate everyone’s generosity. We are also indebted to all those within our supply chain who very generously donated to our fundraising projects. Thank you one and all for donating to this very worthwhile cause.”

Henry Brothers teamed up with the Rainey Endowed School for this ABAANA project and have been carrying out numerous events over the past eight months to help raise much needed funds to build a new School in Uganda. ABAANA is a locally based charity that works in Uganda to raise children out of poverty through education.

We are delighted to support this Rainey Endowed School project and are sending two employees, Shane Anderson, a General Construction Operative, and Deborah Madden, Quality & Environmental Advisor, to join the Team as they travel to Uganda to help to build a new primary school that will be named Rainey Primary School and to work with street children there.

The team will also be working with children who attend the current school and with street children in the local area, helping to give them new opportunities in life.