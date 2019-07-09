Irwin continues lobbying for Killylea traffic calming

A NEWRY and Armagh Assembly Member has vowed to continue a lobby commenced by his colleague and former Armagh City Councillor Freda Donnelly to install traffic calming measures at Main Street in Killylea.

DUP MLA William Irwin said Mrs Donnelly had kindly taken forward the views of residents and helped compile a petition on the issue which he recently delivered to Transport NI for their assessment.

Mr Irwin said: “I thank Freda for her tireless work on this issue and I have received the petition from her which I have since forwarded to Transport NI. It is important that the views of the village are taken on board and given the fullest consideration by Transport NI officials.

“I will be meeting with an official in the coming days to further discuss the need for the traffic calming measures and the benefits this would bring for everyone in the village.

“Road safety is a big issue and I am an advocate of lobbying for improvements that will bring real change for local people and I believe the implementation of traffic calming features in a suitable location on the main street would be a very important development and enhance safety for everyone.”