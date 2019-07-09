Philip triumphs over tragedy to rescue Nepalese children

by Julie Magee

Reporter:

by Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

A FORMER Coleraine Inst student who has rescued over 1,000 Nepalese children from prisons, the streets and modern day slavery, has just published his moving memoir.

‘Gates of Bronze,' which is available at outlets including in Philip Holmes' home town of Kilrea, documents his personal and professional triumph against the odds.

When Philip’s first wife, Esther Benjamins, took her own life in January 1999 he refused to be overwhelmed by grief and despair.

Instead, he immediately turned his back on a promising career as a British Army officer and set up a charity for Nepalese children to perpetuate Esther’s love and burning sense of social justice.

So began a remarkable spiritual and physical journey that led him to undertaking an Army language course in Nepali and living in Nepal – a country of which he had no prior knowledge

* 'Gates of Bronze' is available to order or download through the website www.gatesofbronze.com or locally through The Barbers, 16 Maghera Street, Kilrea. Donations can be made to ChoraChori either through the website, www.chorachori.org.uk, or by post to Three Ways, Ledstone, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 2HQ. Philip can be contacted at philip@chorachori.org.uk

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130