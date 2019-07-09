Philip triumphs over tragedy to rescue Nepalese children

A FORMER Coleraine Inst student who has rescued over 1,000 Nepalese children from prisons, the streets and modern day slavery, has just published his moving memoir.

‘Gates of Bronze,' which is available at outlets including in Philip Holmes' home town of Kilrea, documents his personal and professional triumph against the odds.

When Philip’s first wife, Esther Benjamins, took her own life in January 1999 he refused to be overwhelmed by grief and despair.

Instead, he immediately turned his back on a promising career as a British Army officer and set up a charity for Nepalese children to perpetuate Esther’s love and burning sense of social justice.

So began a remarkable spiritual and physical journey that led him to undertaking an Army language course in Nepali and living in Nepal – a country of which he had no prior knowledge

* 'Gates of Bronze' is available to order or download through the website www.gatesofbronze.com or locally through The Barbers, 16 Maghera Street, Kilrea. Donations can be made to ChoraChori either through the website, www.chorachori.org.uk, or by post to Three Ways, Ledstone, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 2HQ. Philip can be contacted at philip@chorachori.org.uk

