Senior Orangeman accuses police of harassing flag-flyers

THE Orange Order's Coleraine District Master has accused police of heightening tension ahead of the summer marching season.

George Duddy, who is also a DUP councillor, said lodge members were “harassed” by officers as they attempted to erect flags along the route of last week's Battle of the Somme Parade.

He also claimed police threatened them with arrest unless they provided their names.

“The lodge feels members are being victimised and harassed by the police when they are lawfully putting up flags.

“Through their actions, they managed to heighten tension ahead of (last week's) parade.”

Mr Duddy said he believed police had been responding to pressure from republicans incensed by the erection of a banner declaring support for Solider F.

He further claimed that no officers were to be seen when tricolours were later put up along the Somme parade route.

“There's a sharp contrast in the way the two communities are policed,” he added.

