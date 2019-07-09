Tullyglass venue for business awards 2019

Tullyglass House Hotel has been chosen as the venue for the 2019 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.

The awards, hosted by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are a celebration of everything that is best about business in the Ballymena area.

The glittering Gala Evening will be held this year on Thursday, October 24.

Speaking after the announcement Tullyglass Managing Director, Gus McConville said: “We are delighted that the Tullyglass has again been chosen as the venue for the Ballymena Business Awards. As a hotel we pride ourselves not only on our excellent accommodation and superb food but also on the first class customer service provided by our staff. The choice of the Tullyglass reflects each of these qualities.

“As a hotel we have had a long association with the Chamber of Commerce and we are looking forward to hosting another successful event this year’.

The Gala evening attracts over 400 representatives from local businesses and last year the event saw a record number of entries for the twenty-one award categories.

Ballymena Chamber’s Business Development Manager, Tom Wiggins said: “This is a particularly important year for Chamber as we are celebrating our Centenary. This year’s awards will form an integral part of our celebrations and we can guarantee another night to remember with good food, sparkling company and great entertainment. The evening provides a showcase for businesses in our diverse and vibrant local economy.”

Liam Becket will compere the awards and entertainment will be provided by the superb ‘Anthem’.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed to be the principal sponsors for the awards and the 2019 awards will be officially launched on Tuesday 30th July in the Braid.

Tom says: “The official launch of the awards is free and open to all, so why not call in and find out all about this year’s event?”

If you would like to attend the launch or require any more information about the awards Tom can be contacted by email – tom@ballymenachamber.co.uk.