Coleraine public consultation: stroke services shake-up comes under the spotlight

Audience at the consultation event at the Lodge.

STROKE survivors, politicians and medics joined forces to voice concerns over controversial proposals for a radical shake-up of stroke services in Northern Ireland.
During a well attended public consultation event at Coleraine's Lodge Hotel fears were raised over Causeway Hospital not forming part of the new vision for stroke treatment.
The 'reshaping' of stroke proposals involve the existing 11 centres being slashed by almost half to provide expert round-the-clock care.
Department of Health chiefs insist that the new 'hyperacute' stroke units will ensure patients have access to the “best possible care in regional centres of excellence.”

