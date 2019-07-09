Son of popular Ballymoney rugby coach raises funds for two worthy causes

A FATHER'S legacy of love lived on when his son ran from Coleraine to his Garvagh school to raise £7,000 for the charity which tried to save him.

Just months after keen Ballymoney Rugby Club Coach Peter Smyth lost his life in a road accident at Drumcroon Road, on the outskirts of Coleraine, Harry Smyth completed a 12km challenge in his dad's memory.

As well as raising £7,000 for the Air Ambulance, 10-year-old Harry, who was joined by his mum Caroline, Gorran Primary School Principal James Cleland and teacher Jonny McMullan, raised £7,000 for Gorran School where his father attended and his grandmother Eithne taught.

He told the Chronicle how he misses his dad's hugs most of all, adding: “He was funny and made me laugh; dad was always helping people.”

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.