Son of popular Ballymoney rugby coach raises funds for two worthy causes

Harry Smyth presents a cheque for £7000 to Michelle McDaid from Air Ambulance NI at Gorran PS. Included are Harry's sister Ellie and Principal, James Cleland. WK27-028CR

A FATHER'S legacy of love lived on when his son ran from Coleraine to his Garvagh school to raise £7,000 for the charity which tried to save him.
Just months after keen Ballymoney Rugby Club Coach  Peter Smyth lost his life in a road accident at Drumcroon Road, on the outskirts of Coleraine, Harry Smyth completed a 12km challenge in his dad's memory.
As well as raising £7,000 for the Air Ambulance, 10-year-old Harry, who was joined by his mum Caroline, Gorran Primary School Principal James Cleland and teacher Jonny McMullan, raised £7,000 for Gorran School where his father attended and his grandmother Eithne taught.
He told the Chronicle how he misses his dad's hugs most of all, adding: “He was funny and made me laugh; dad was always helping people.”

