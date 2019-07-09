Where is Cushendall?

SINN Féin Cllr Oliver McMullan has called for a “full recall” after Cushendall was left off a new ‘Causeway Coastal Route’ information leaflet which has been distributed to visitor information centres.

The Glens councillor's comments come in the wake of public concern relating to Cushendall and the lack of council attention the area receives.

Cllr McMullan explained that Cushendall, which is now classed as a small town, is always at the bottom of the pile when it comes to being promoted.

He said: “These new brochures were distributed this morning (Monday) to all visitor information centres and lo and behold, Cushendall is nowhere to be seen! This is the newest brochure out, the most up-to-date, yet we're not on it.

“Serious questions need to be asked about this! They will be in the visitor centres in Causeway Coast and Glens and there's also a brochure for Mid and East Antrim council area with their areas of beauty on it, yet Cushendall isn't mentioned on ours at all.

“Surely someone has failed in their job there? Answers are very much needed as to why this has happened. Surely these brochures, which have cost a good bit of money, should have been proofread?

“This would all have been dealt with by council officials and outside agencies and doesn't even mention that Cushendall has a seasonal visitor information centre, but mentions Portrush and Rathlin! I am just baffled.”

The Chronicle contacted Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council where their PR department said “At this stage Council will not be providing a comment.”

