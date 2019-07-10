'Beneath contempt'

THE devastating blaze at the Steeple last week is just another symptom of the rampant lawlessness gripping Antrim, a local councillor has said.

The former council HQ was torched in the early hours of Tuesday morning, mere weeks after flames tore through the former Parkhall Senior School.

Both incidents are being treated as arson and already the repair bill - if repair is even possible - is expected to run into the millions.

Councillor Jim Montgomery said urgent steps had to be taken to halt the crimewave.

