Crinkill Soap Box Derby & Family Fun Day

Following on from the success of last year’s event, Crinkill Soap Box Derby is shaping up to be even bigger and better in 2019.

Entries are currently flying in and it is expected that there will be up to 40 carts competing in the event with the majority of last year’s entrants returning and a number of new ones already confirmed.

With a fantastic prize fund of €850 on offer, it’s not surprising that excitement is building in the run up to the event with everyone vying to win the €500 first prize, which is kindly sponsored by The Thatch.

This year’s event will take place on August 10 with the Family Fun Day commencing at 2pm with numerous amusements and activities planned to cater for people of all ages. The Soap Box Race gets underway at 4pm starting at The Thatch and follows the same course as last year. However there will be a few additions to the track to test the driver’s skill and add to the excitement for the spectators. The format for this year’s race is slightly different as the winner will be decided by the best time achieved rather than distance. The race will comprise of two legs with the best aggregate times being used to determine the six finalists. Each run will be timed with a state of the art electronic timing system, which was specially developed for the event, to ensure accuracy and consistency in deciding the winner.

With music and entertainment commencing immediately after the race an evening of craic and enjoyment on the street is guaranteed.

Residents and road users are advised that a road closure will be in place from 12pm to 10pm to facilitate the event.