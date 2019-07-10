Kelly believes huge potential for Chinese investment in Tipperary projects

Tipperary Labour Deputy Alan Kelly believes there is huge potential for Chinese investment in projects in Tipperary.

“Last Friday a very important Breakfast meeting took place in Tipperary between Chinese Business people and Tipperary County Council,” he said. “I arranged for the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, He Xiangdong, Chinese business people investing in Tipperary and the Tipperary County Council led by Mayor Michael Murphy and CEO Joe McGrath to meet in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

“We discussed the possible twinning of Tipperary county with a prominent province in China. We also discussed investment in a number of projects in Tipperary, including the huge investment by Sabrina Manufacturing Ltd in a new recycling centre in Littleton on the old Bord Na Mona site. This is a project I have worked on for some time. The CEO of the company, Mr Ma, attended the breakfast conference. I will continue to work with Mr Ma to support this project and I will continue to work with Chinese business people to bring investment to our county.

“There was an agreement for Tipperary County Council to write to the Chinese Embassy in Dublin to progress the arrangement of a twinning between Tipperary and a province in China. This would be very symbolic given the fact that 2019 marks 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and China,” said Deputy Kelly.