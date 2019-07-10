Kennedy Park family fun day in Roscrea

The annual Kennedy Park family fun day was held in the Roscrea estate on Sunday last.

The committee look forward to this event every year as it brings the community together. This year the sun shone all day and the children had a great time on the water slide and bouncy castles with thanks to David Mitchell owner of Bounce About.

The Haven Dog Rescue held the dog show with lots of entries and prizes on the day.

The stalls were busy all day with coming and going - tea, coffee, juice, cakes and buns were endless on the day and kept the children well stocked up and hydrated while having fun. Music was supplied by Simon Simmons and Ray McMahon gave a huge hand collecting and taking back equipment and making tea and coffee. They had a tattooist on the day and he was kept quite busy all day with his brilliant creations and art - Daniel Egan, thank you. And if you’re interested contact any committee member for details.

It was a great day and lovely to see neighbours coming together to celebrate the day. Thanks to Rita Cleary and Tom Nash also. Everyone enjoyed the day and they finished the day off with the children taking to the field for a soccer game which they really enjoyed.

They have two trips away to plan now and their Famine Memorial garden in the coming months is getting a makeover, so they have a busy few months ahead.

Thank you to the friends, neighbours and residents of Kennedy Park, Brophy Terrace and Cois Carrig for your support.