Ultra-resilient Omagh native embarks on ultra marathon challenge!

In terms of marathon running, there are few things Omagh native Noel Thompson can't do - and with his latest gruelling 1,000-mile trek around Ireland, he feels he is getting physically and mentally stronger with each mile!

Noel's latest challenge, which will see him run an ultra marathon – around 50 miles – for 20 days straight, follow on from three previous 1,000-mile 'laps' around the length and breadth of Ireland.

This time around, Noel is raising money for the charity 'Jordan's Gift', which assists young people who are disadvantaged by way of disability or need.

As of Saturday of last week, Noel has been snaking along the Irish coastline, equipped with little more than a small rucksack and a survival kit. He hopes to reach Tyrone on July 20, at which point he will have been reunited with many old friends he has made on previous treks.

Taking time out of his challenge to speak to this newspaper Noel said: "It's a very different run than what I have done previously. However, I have a real sense of achievement every day when I get across the line having complete 50 miles."

