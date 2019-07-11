MLA calls for more progress on bonfires



Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for "more progress on bonfires."

The East Derry MLA said:"I have been contacted by residents in Limavady and Coleraine in the past week with concerns about bonfires.

"Having engaged with statutory agencies including council and the housing executive, I am aware progress has been made on some bonfires across the council area.

"However unfortunately there are a number of bonfires which still have a large number of tyres on them and efforts to remove these have been unsuccessful.

"Burning of tyres is hugely damaging to the environment and to people's health.

"In Harpur's Hill in Coleraine windows of houses and flats have had to be boarded up as a precaution due to the size and proximity of the bonfire to residences.

"This is an unacceptable situation; the statutory agencies have a responsibility but so to do community and political leaders to ensure that bonfires don’t put lives, properly or the environment at risk.

"Where there is experience of good practice that should be encouraged along with good engagement with the local community.

"We need to move towards an effective regulated framework for bonfires which enables cultural expressions to take place in a legal, respectful and safe manner that does not threaten people or property, and without any displays of hate all too often seen."