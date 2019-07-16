Bid to cash-in on Laurel Hill site

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council is to consider a lucrative sell-off of development land in Coleraine overlooking the River Bann.

The nine-acre plot (3.66 hectares) between Strand Road and Laurel Hill is capable of accommodating up to 90 dwellings, according to planners.

The proposed ‘asset realisation’ was discussed at a closed-doors meeting of the Land and Property Committee last month.

Shrinking real-terms income from three years of zero-rates rises has placed Cloonavin's budget under pressure.

Officers have been asked to examine ways of balancing the books without cutting front line services.

The Laurel Hill site has been in the council's possession since 1979, according to minutes of the Land and Property Committee

It is zoned for housing under the Northern Area Plan (NAP), though planners make it clear the site would require additional lands to provide access from a public road.

