Jury still out as traders weigh up Open effect

WITH The Open just days off, the only conclusion to be drawn from a pre-tournament survey of traders is that no-one really knows how business will fare during the event.

There was, however, a consensus of sorts on its long-term positive impact on Portrush.

“It's the best thing that's happened to the town in my lifetime here,” said Knox Cantley who operates the Spar on Eglinton Street.

Knox believes worldwide exposure and the £17m investment in the town's appearance have placed Portrush in its best position for a generation.

And, while he's unsure what to expect during the week itself, he's certainly going to have a real go at parting at least some of the 200,000-plus fans from their hard earned cash.

“We are totally embracing it though it will be hard work, taking business before and after the golf instead of during the whole day.

“And I would say we're going to have to work harder to match last year's figures because no car parks are available and the fact that the general public may be scared of coming by talk of roads closing.

“People are likely to say 'we'll leave it for the week.

“I'll be here from around five and we'll be open at six. We've got an extra coffee machine in case people swarm the place. We'll have hot food for them at that stage which is an hour earlier than usual.”

*You can read the full story inside this week's paper, which has a special souvenir supplement for The Open.