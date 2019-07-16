Signed off!

THE National Trust has unveiled new signs commissioned to quell anger over the perception locals may not roam freely across the Giant's Causeway site.

The Trust has also amended panels to make it clear visitors need not pay if they simply wish to walk to the stones.

Controversy erupted last year over the message that visitors entered the World Heritage Site only with the Trust's permission.

The row prompted a council-led public right of way investigation and the Trust acknowledged that ‘mistakes were made’ over the signs' wording

The charity has consistently maintained it is committed to retaining free public access by foot to the Causeway stones.

However, the charity also insists there will be occasions when it must deny access - for example when conservation work is taking place or rockfalls render the trails too dangerous.

Last week, the charity revealed a new form of wording which, it hopes, will set a more conciliatory tone.

