Village people

WHEN The R&A took over Royal Portrush three months ago, it was as if the resort's residents had acquired new neighbours.

They were obviously busy with construction behind that tall fence but only on Sunday did they ask us round to see what they'd done with the place.

And it's impressive – though real neighbours rarely ask visitors to send belongings through an airport-style X-ray machine.

Once through the imposing entrance portico you arrive in the Spectator Village, set up either side of a wide thoroughfare lined with bars, cafes, golf-themed attractions and by far the biggest shop currently trading in Portrush.

There's also a giant screen which on Sunday, in the absence of competitive golf, was showing the Wimbledon final.

Most journalists won't have seen this since they are shuttled from a specially designated car park on the Ballymacrea Road to an entrance by Royal Portrush clubhouse.

The building isn't part of The Open infrastructure and has been left alone for exclusive use by club members.

R&A officials, golfers, their families, coaches, managers and everyone else in their entourages have been allocated an entirely separate tented village erected next to the hedge on Bushmills Road.

