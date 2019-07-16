Hike in aid of breast cancer

A UNIQUE and exciting outdoor venture in aid of breast cancer is set to take place next month in the stunning location of Binevenagh Mountain.

On August 4, a dedicated bunch of ladies including local bloggers will come together for an 11 mile hike in aid of Pretty n Pink Breast Cancer Charity, a charity that is close to many people's hearts.

Set up by members, Jade Shields and Heather Nicholl of rambling club, 'Bramble', this hike aims to promote and help women to embrace the outdoors and talk to each other about health and well-being, both physical and mental.

The hike will begin at the breath-taking location of the Duncrun Fishing Lakes and Waterfall caves where a guest speaker will provide an informative talk to all the ladies on breast cancer and discuss the vital signs to look out for.

The end of the hike will feature a champagne celebration and a few surprises are expected to be in store!

Created on March 24 2019, Bramble is both an affiliated Rambling Club with the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs as well as a blog and online creative community.

Bramble can be currently accessed on various social medial platforms such as Facebook or Instagram and eventually its own website.

Speaking to the Northern Consitution, Jade explained: “This is a fantastic challenge for you and your female friends!

“We have also decided to invite a few local bloggers to take on the challenge as we feel they play a vital role in inspiring young women. “The fabulous Naomi McLaughlin from The Big F Word Blog and Julianna Ayton owner of Cloud 9 Café and Travel Consultant at Not Just Travel started the challenge off by nominating their female friends and family on Instagram to take part with them.

“This is not about performance or who can finish the fastest this is about empowering women!

“As the saying goes, 'Nothing promotes self-confidence like climbing a mountain.'

According to outdoor enthusiast Jade, she is keen to take on a hike that promotes such a worthy cause.

She continued: “I am really looking forward to it.

“We are hoping for a big turn out but we do have limited tickets as we also need to think about safety whilst on the trail so we cant have a massive number.

“We really want to make women see that to be 'outdoorsy' you just have to get out!

“You can wear makeup or not wear makeup, there is no stereotypes here, we just want to be outdoors and promoting women's health and wellbeing.”

Details of the hike are included below;

• Start time - 10 am sharp on Sunday August 4 (please arrive 15 minutes prior to sign in)

• Duration - 11 miles - To be hiked at a pace that will suit beginner hikers.

•Everyone must help and support each other to make the 11 miles.

• Meeting Point - Duncrun Fishing Lakes, (Please remember to arrive 15 minutes prior to sign in)

• Dogs - No Dogs Allowed (There is some livestock on the trail)

• Age 18+ ( If 16+ would like to attend they must be with an adult) Essential kit required

• Appropriate footwear (Trainers with good grip or Hiking boots)

• Waterproofs

• Backpack with snacks and water (you will be stopping halfway)

• Please wear layers that can be added or taken off weather depending!

This is a 'Leave No Trace' Hike, please respect your surroundings!

If it is raining the walk will still take place.

The trail can get muddy in the rain so suitable footwear is recommended for this hike.

The organisers must be informed of any medical conditions prior to beginning the walk.

Ticket Cost paid on Eventbrite- £21.43 in aid of Pretty n Pink but if you would like to donate more you can do this on the morning of the hike.

If you wish to purchase a ticket, you can do through the Eventbrite page at:https://shehikes

.eventbrite.com