August Bank holiday golf classic in aid of North Tipp Hospice

Nenagh Golf Club will be the Mecca for all golfers and supporters of the North Tipperary Hospice In Home Care Movement when their mammoth golf classic takes place there on Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 next.

Speaking at the launch Kay O’Donoghue, Chair of the Nenagh branch Fundraising Committee, expressed her gratitude to the Captains and members of the Golf Club for allowing the use of their facilities for this event. “As a fundraising committee tasked with raising €400,000 every year to fund our services we greatly appreciate having the use of the fine facilities at Nenagh Golf Club to run our Golf Classic. We are also deeply indebted to Andy and Margaret Fogarty of Fogarty Concrete, Templederry, for their generous sponsorship of the classic which allows us to put up very attractive prizes for the winners,” said Kay, who went on to explain the magnitude of the fundraising task faced each year by her Committee.

“Since its inception over 25 years ago our Hospice In-Home Care Movement has assisted hundreds of families throughout North Tipperary by allowing terminally ill patients the option, where possible, of spending their final days in the familiar surroundings of their own homes surrounded by family and friends.

“We are members of an organisation that wishes it didn’t need to exist but unfortunately it does and sadly, demand for our services is increasing every year. Without the generosity of people like Nenagh Golf Club, Fogarty Concrete and our thousands of friends, supporters and benefactors we simply couldn’t continue to provide these very necessary services as the entire cost must be raised through voluntary fundraising efforts as no state subvention of any kind is available to us.

“In addition to our in-home services we provide two Cancer Support Centres – Suaimhneas in Nenagh and Suir Haven in Thurles. These centres provide medical and counselling services to cancer patients, their families and friends. It is important to be aware that all our services in these centres and the in-home care are 100% confidential and are provided free to all throughout the county regardless of means.”

Speaking on behalf of Fogarty Concrete, Margaret Fogarty said “We congratulate North Tipperary Hospice on the marvellous work they have done over so many years and are delighted to be able to sponsor this Golf Classic and we wish them every success in this and other fundraising projects in the future.”

The Classic will, hopefully, through the support of golfers from all over the county and beyond, raise a sizeable sum of money to help fund services for 2019. The Classic co-ordinator and committee member, Paddy Heffernan said “Thanks to the generosity of Fogarty Concrete and a number of other sponsors we are in a position to provide an unbelievable range of prizes for the classic which is for teams of four, ladies, gents or mixed.

“We have top quality golf equipment; bags, wedges and shoes, for first, second, third and fourth placed teams and a number of other valuable prizes for the lesser places. In addition, we will have separate spot prizes, nearest the pin and long drive, for both ladies and gents as well as special prizes for the best all ladies and visitors' teams. The total value of the prize fund is approaching €3,000 which should attract a huge number of participants, given the cost of entry is a mere €60 per team. For those who are not intending to play, they can support this venture by sponsoring a tee box for €50. Supporters can enter a team and sponsor a tee box for the reduced price of €100. Teams can enter and choose their preferred day and tee time by calling or texting me at (087) 6373828 or by email at hospiceclassic@gmail.com. From July 24 onwards booking of the remaining slots will also be available on the Club’s BRS booking system. We look forward to your support for this event and promise you a great day out in Nenagh Golf Club.”