Brave little Maisie to make trip to Philadelphia hospital in hope of 'good news'

It is almost a year since brave little Maisie McQuaid travelled to the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia for specialist and potentially life-saving treatment.

Maisie, four, is currently living with idiopathic infantile scoliosis, which is a curvature of the spine. The condition affects children before the age of three and is characterised by the presence of an abnormal curve of the spine to the right or the left.

If left untreated, the condition could be life-threatening, as the spinal deformity can cause serious problems with heart and lung function.

Having been unsuccessful in their efforts to receive treatment in Northern Ireland and England, the Dromore family have been travelling back and forth to the US to avail of the world's best treatment since August 2018.

These trips have been funded by the generosity of the local community who have rallied around to support the family in great need.

Maisie has since made five more trips to Philadelphia - and this week she and her family will make yet another trek to Shriners Hospital where she is hopeful of more good news.

