Former UDR site at Laurel Hill House damaged in overnight blaze

ONE of Coleraine's most historic landmarks, Laurel Hill House has suffered 'significant damage' after a blaze swept through the building in an overnight fire.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "A call was received at 2.54am this morning to a derelict building (old army camp) on Laurel Hill Road.

"Firefighters have worked to put out the fire though it’s still ongoing and there is one Aerial appliance remaining on site," NIFRS confirmed.

The site was a base for E Company of The 5th (Co Londonderry) Battalion of the UDR for many years. E Company contained four Part-Time platoons and each platoon drew its members from different areas of Coleraine and surrounding areas.

