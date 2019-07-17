Gortin's Rosella celebrates 100th birthday milestone

Connie Duffy

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@tyronecon.co.uk

The secret to a long life and an enjoyable retirement -  keep busy, eat sensibly, rest and a wee tipple of red wine! That's the sound advice from Rosella McCrory who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday.

She was joined by nieces and nephews from Delaware, USA; Wolverhampton, Sheffield and Oxford and a cousin from Maryland, USA as well as her many local relatives and neighbours from the Gortin, Greencastle and Carrickmore areas for the special occasion.

Rosella was the youngest in a family of six and born on July 15, 1919 in Coneyglen, Greencastle.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130