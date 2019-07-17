Gortin's Rosella celebrates 100th birthday milestone

The secret to a long life and an enjoyable retirement - keep busy, eat sensibly, rest and a wee tipple of red wine! That's the sound advice from Rosella McCrory who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday.

She was joined by nieces and nephews from Delaware, USA; Wolverhampton, Sheffield and Oxford and a cousin from Maryland, USA as well as her many local relatives and neighbours from the Gortin, Greencastle and Carrickmore areas for the special occasion.

Rosella was the youngest in a family of six and born on July 15, 1919 in Coneyglen, Greencastle.

