Park goose is attacked

Police are appealing for information following an attack on a goose at the People’s Park in Ballymena sometime after 2030 hours last night (Wed).

It is understood that the goose was grabbed by the neck initially before being subjected to blunt force resulting in its wing being broken and also a leg.

At this time it is unknown as to whether the animal will survive or whether it will have to be euthanised.

If you have any information relating to this incident please contact Police on 101 quoting serial CC1897 17/07/19