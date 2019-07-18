Superb sum raised for Cancer Focus by FROG

MORE than 500 cyclists and runners helped make Fun Run of the Glens (FROG) a resounding success this year - despite some atrocious weather conditions!

Together they raised a staggering £36,468 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Organiser Paul McToal said: “I’m truly amazed at the number of people who turn out for this event each year and the amount of money they raise for people affected by cancer is amazing. Sincere thanks to everyone involved for their generosity.

“This is the second year we have expanded the offering on the day by organising a 10 mile and 10km run/walk as well as the established cycle.

“I’m confident this element of the event will also grow from strength to strength.

“Unfortunately the weather wasn’t quite on our side this year but I’m overwhelmed by the support the participants and donors have shown in spite of this.”

Jillian Wallace, Challenge Events Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Cancer Focus NI is extremely happy to again be a part of the annual fundraising tour de force that is Fun Run of the Glens.

“One in three people will develop cancer in their lifetime and currently there are 82,200 families that are living with cancer in Northern Ireland. This donation will go a long way to help make a difficult time a little easier for these families.”

Cancer Focus NI has been caring for local cancer patients and their families for 50 years and provides a wide range of care services including a family support for children and young people when a mum or dad has cancer, counselling, a specialist bra-fitting service for women who’ve had breast cancer, and art and writing therapies.

The charity carries out important cancer prevention work in schools and colleges all over Northern Ireland, and brings health information and stop smoking clinics to community venues and workplaces. Cancer Focus NI also funds potentially life-saving research at Queen’s University Belfast and campaigns for better health policies for the future.

If you’re worried about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI free NurseLine on 0800 783 3339, Mon-Fri, 9am to 1pm, and speak to a specialist cancer nurse.