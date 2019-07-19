Big National Lottery boost for local community groups

Community groups in the Ballymena area are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Braid Valley Community First Responders is amongst the 104 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £946,765 from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The group, based in Broughshane, is using £9,975 to buy seven defibrillators and response kits to support the group’s work as community first responders in Broughshane, Ballymena and surrounding rural areas.

All Saints Parish (Kirkinriola Community Services) based in Ballymena, runs community activities to bring local people together. They are using a £9,288 grant to make repairs to their community venue, including new lighting, a new safety barrier, and other repairs and upgrades to make the space safe and accessible.

Ravel Rascals playgroup, based in Martinstown near Ballymena, is using a £9,227 grant to refurbish their kitchen and their storage and serving area. This will support the work the group does with local families.

Turning Point NI based in Ballymena, provides mental health crisis support for people in need. They have been awarded a £10,000 grant to run a programme of crisis intervention and aftercare counselling, and information talks to raise awareness and understanding.

Also receiving funding is Glarryford Farmers Hall Limited. The group, based in Glarryford outside Ballymena, is using £8,800 to buy equipment for use in their hall including tables, chairs, an electric piano and cleaning supplies, and to run an open day event.

The equipment will help the group to keep running activities and events for the local community.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants today to projects supporting people across Northern Ireland. They are using the funding in diverse ways but the common thread is that they are all being led by local people who are using National Lottery money to develop great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“Small pots of funding from National Lottery Awards for All are bringing people together to make good things happen. I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”

Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk. For more details call us on 028 9055 1455, or e-mail us at enquiries.ni@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk