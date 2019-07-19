The Rotary Club of Coleraine set to support poverty-stricken school children

THE Rotary Club of Coleraine is set for their static cycling event this week to support their 'School Bikes to Africa' campaign.



The event aims to benefit the education of children in third world countries by providing a means of getting them to school.



Often kids have to travel large distances to get to school and for some, the harsh reality is, the journey is impossible at the moment.



So far, the Rotary Club's campaign has been well received with up to 40 bicycles donated so far. The plan is to fill a container with 100 bicycles which will help children get to school. The event will run alongside the Red Sails Festival on Wednesday, July 24 from 10am until 8pm. Participants will cycle a spin bike, which was kindly donated by Coleraine Leisure Centre, for up to an hour at a time.

You can read more on this story inside the Chronicle which is available to buy on Tuesday.