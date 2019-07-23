Drugs seized across district

POLICE in Mid-Ulster have seized a large quantity of drugs over the last week.

On 18th July, Police in Dungannon discovered 11 bags of suspected Ketamine, a collection of Ecstasy tablets along with deal bags and phones.

One individual was arrested for possessing Class A and B drugs and for intent to supply.

The following day Police were in Leckagh, Magherafelt where they arrested an individual for Possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, Possession of Class A drugs, Possession of Class B drugs and possessing criminal property.

Police also seized quantities of drugs, phones and cash.