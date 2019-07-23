End of an era for historic Laurel Hill House building

ONE of Coleraine's most historic landmarks, Laurel Hill House suffered 'extensive damage' after a blaze swept through the building in an overnight fire last week.

Laurel Hill House was gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17.

The building was built in 1843 and remained an iconic fixture in the local area up until last week.

During World War Two the house was used by the British Army before the arrival of the Americans in 1942.

Laurel Hill House was used by the 34th Infantry Division during World War II and the 185th Field Artillery Battalion where also stationed West of the Bann.

After the war, Laurel Hill house eventually saw military use again through the 1970’s and 80’s as The Troubles took hold throughout the local area and further afield.

It was occupied by the Ulster Defence Regiment for many years before eventually being sold off by the Ministry of Defence in 2012.

The site was a base for E Company of The 5th (Co Londonderry) Battalion of the UDR for many years. E Company contained four part-time platoons and each platoon was made up of members from different areas of Coleraine and surrounding areas.

“Although the building has been derelict for around seven years now, one local resident, who served as a Sergeant Major of E Company said it was, “a real pity” that the building had suffered significant damage.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.