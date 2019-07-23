Funding boost for St Finlough's Ballykelly

ST FINLOUGH'S Community Centre, Ballykelly, have been handed a National Lottery grant boost to help make the centre more suitable for events and community activities for local people.

The Centre is using a £10,000 Lottery grant to refurbish the kitchen of the parish hall, in the first phase of a gradual upgrade of community facilities.

Martina Tierney, representing St Finlough's Community Centre, told the Northern Constitution the group are very grateful to receive the grant.

Martina said: “We are very grateful for the grant received from the National Lottery which will be used to provide a new kitchen in St Finlough's centre.

“The existing kitchen is badly situated within the building and is in a very poor state of repair.

“We are relocating the kitchen to make it more accessible and easy to use.

“There has been no work done on the building since 1986. We have had a lot of support from our local community and we have raised over £50,000 to date.

“The work on the kitchen will begin at the end of July and we anticipate that some of the work will be complete by September.

“In phase two of the refurbishment we plan to improve the existing toilets and make them accessible for wheelchair users.

“Since our fundraising efforts started in October 2018 there has been increased interest in the building, there is currently a youth group using the facility every week.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants today to projects supporting people across Northern Ireland.

“They are using the funding in diverse ways but the common thread is that they are all being led by local people who are using National Lottery money to develop great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“Small pots of funding from National Lottery Awards for All are bringing people together to make good things happen.

“I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”