Tyrone Hibs look forward to parade

AS ANTICIPATION builds ahead of The Feast of Assumption Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade in Aughnacloy on Sunday, 18th August, local Parish Priest, Fr. McEvoy welcomed the new Tyrone County Board committee members to St Mary's Chapel, Aughnacloy.

Tyrone AOH President Bro Frank Gildernew, Vice President Bro John O'Hagan, Secretary Sister Michelle Robinson, Assistant Secretary Bro Peter Tuohey, Treasurer Bro Jimmy Donaghy, Assistant Treasurer Bro Donal Muldoon and Pro Officer Sister Jennifer Donnelly were all in attendance.

There will be several Accordion, Pipe and Flute bands and several divisions from Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Donegal, Cavan, Cork, Meath and Dublin.

There are also divisions travelling from Scotland to make this the biggest Ancient Order of Hibernians parade seen in Tyrone for a long time.

Any local clubs that would like to take part in the parade please contact AOH Tyrone County Board Facebook page or email aohtyronecountyboard@yahoo.com.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130