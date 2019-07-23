Normandy 75 years on - Lily visits the hill where dad Harry earned Military Medal

NORTH coast woman Lily O'Neill recently joined many from across the world who travelled to the Normandy beaches 75 years after the famous allied landings, laying a wreath where her father won the Military Medal for bravery.

The former Stranocum resident described the moment as “very emotional” remembering not only her beloved father Lance Corporal Henry 'Harry' Staddon, but the other men who fought in some of the fiercest fighting of WW2.

Readers may remember two years ago in August 2017, The Chronicle reported the amazing story of how Harry's war medals were recovered by Lily's husband, Ballymoney man Billy O'Neill.

The medals had been missing for many years till a chance remark among family members led to a search, with Billy tracking down the precious heirlooms in Wales and buying them back.

POIGNANT STEP

Now Billy again took the lead, moving things along on another poignant step, as he said:

