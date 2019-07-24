£300,000 redevelopment of Clogher Valley beauty spot nears completion

A popular local beauty spot has been radically transformed and is already enjoying many more visitors this summer than in previous years.

Over £300,000 has been spent to improve the facilities at Knockmany Forest Park, four miles from Augher, and work is almost complete.

Ideally located in the heart of the Clogher Valley, the facility has always proven incredibly popular for families and sport clubs alike, despite being hugely neglected for many years.

In comparison to other forest parks in the province, Knockmany had been left ignored for decades, and its huge potential left unfulfilled.

