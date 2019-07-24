Augher teenager killed in tragic road collision

A shroud of sadness has covered Augher this week following the tragic death of a young local teenager in a car accident approximately three miles outside Omagh on Sunday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Mahoney, from Castlehill Gardens, was fatally injured when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision on the main Omagh to Enniskillen road at Clanabogan around 8.25pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived where the two-vehicle collision happened.

Police said the teenager was a passenger in a black Audi which was involved in the head-on crash with a white Mercedes.

A male and two females, who were in the Audi, were taken to hospital along with the other car's driver. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out at 8.31pm. Four appliances attended, two from Omagh; one from Fintona; and one from Dromore.

"Firefighters using cutting equipment rescued a woman trapped in one vehicle and another man trapped in the second vehicle.

Another two casualties were out of the car on their arrival.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.