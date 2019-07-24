Local Cancer Research Shop highest performing in region

THE Cancer Research Shop at Ballymoney Street has been announced as the highest performing store among 130, following the release of figures from the first quarter of the financial year.

The Ballymena store is part of the Region 4 network which takes in the whole of Northern Ireland, part of the South West of Britain, including Wales.

Under the management of Alwynne McLaughlin and her team of volunteers the local shop came out on top, meeting and beating budgets and targets along the way.

Speaking to the Guardian, Manager Alwynne, said: “I have been Manager here at the Cancer Research shop for 22 years and we are absolutely delighted to be the highest performing store.

“It has been a very challenging first quarter for us but we have done well and now we have the figures to prove it!

“We are up against some stiff competition with many of the stores in the South West of Britain being in quite affluent areas.

“However, we have a great team here, we work hard and we always try to have a great selection of good stock on offer for our customers.

“We always need stock, anything from clean, good quality homeware to clothing, bric-a-brac, bedding etc.

“Unfortunately we cannot accept nursery items due to health and safety legislation.

“We don’t sell electrical items either.

“But anything else - books, DVDs, shoes, we will gratefully accept.

“We are always ready to welcome more volunteers to our store.

“The work they do is vital and we can accommodate times to suit, should it be two hours, four hours or a full shift!

“We especially would appeal to students over the age of 18 to call in and volunteer.

“We can help them gain an NVQ Level 3 in Retail which looks great on any CV.

“They can gain some work experience as well as qualification in a welcoming and friendly environment.

“We are open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am - 5.30pm.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us through the years - the customers, the staff, volunteers and anyone who has donated items, funds or their time.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without their support, hard work and commitment and we just want to say a massive thanks!”