Major Council plans for next four years are unveiled

COUNCIL plans for the future of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have been unveiled - with the promotion of jobs and tourism topping a six point list.

The Corporate Plan outlines the six areas and themes council will focus on delivering for the benefit of the borough and its citizens from 2019-2023.

The proposals have been shaped by the public who took part in surveys and consultation events over the past 18 months.

The Corporate Plan steers the organisation’s strategic direction, shapes its services and how it will measure success. The six themes are:

· Sustainable Jobs and Tourism

· Our Environment

· Community Safety & Cohesion

· Learning for Life

· Good Health & Wellbeing

· High Performing Council

One of the key projects identified for delivery over the next four years include a bid to secure one of four new logistics hubs for Heathrow Airport at the former Michelin site outside Ballymena.

TOURISM

The redevelopment of Glenarm as a key tourism site is an other major theme in the proposals.

Investment in digital infrastructure across the borough is also given high priority as is the development of a new ‘health and wellbeing’ centre in Ballymena - essentially with the long term replacement of the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in mind.

Ballymena also remains a central focus with redevelopment of St Patrick’s Barracks and the realisation of £80m from the Belfast Region City Deal, which will enable the confirmed redevelopment of The Gobbins and the regeneration of Carrickfergus.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “This ambitious plan will shape our work, the services we provide, and how we deliver them for the next four years.

“Our council provides more services to citizens than ever before, ranging from responsibility for waste management, leisure and parks provision, to our crucial role in economic growth and investment, health, education, community safety, and safeguarding our environment.

“Mid and East Antrim has a proud reputation as a multi-award winning area, and we have huge potential to further improve our borough and the quality of life for all who call this place home.”

DELIVERY

Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy, said: “I believe that together we will deliver on this in the same way as we delivered on our previous Corporate Plan.

“This Corporate Plan reflects the real need of our community and I am delighted so many members of the public engaged to help shape the plan, along with our elected members and staff.

“This new plan is the blueprint for continuing to deliver for the people we serve.”

Through the Corporate Plan, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will support the delivery of the Programme for Government, aimed at improving wellbeing for all by tackling disadvantage and driving economic growth.

It will also play its part in delivering the Regional Development Strategy, and other strategies that benefit the prosperity and wellbeing of the whole region.