Vintage and heritage festival in Carnlough

Carnlough Vintage Society will host their 20th Vintage Rally and Heritage day on Saturday, August 3.

The venue will be at Harbour Rd and the grounds of Carnlough Integrated PS.

Attractions include displays of vintage vehicles, tractors and engines.

Some examples of rare breed animals will be on show as will Michael Cowan’s model farm.

You can also see traditional crafts such as threshing, thatching, spade making, basketmaking, horse shoeing and sheepshearing. There will also be demonstrations of pottery spinning and weaving.

CHURNING

Churning and baking bread over an open fire attracts many waiting to sample the soda bread and country butter with a drink of buttermilk.

For children the highlight is seeing the chicks hatch and getting their faces painted.

Other ongoing events in the village is the Rowing Regatta and the round the Rock Race

Whilst in the Heritage Hub (above the library) the history of the village is depicted in photographs and prose.

Admission to all is free so why don’t you come and revisit the past and have a 99 while you are there.